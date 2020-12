Model 152-085-004, a Wilkinson power divider featuring a 5W (average) power rating, is a 50 ohm, 4-way power divider with 800 to 2700 MHz frequency range. This unit features 25 dB typical isolation, 1.50:1 maximum VSWR, and 1.2 dB maximum insertion loss above theoretical loss. RF connectors are N female.

