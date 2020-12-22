  1. Home
Highly Flexible VNA Cables
New highly flexible VNA test cables display excellent electrical properties such as exceptional phase stability of +/-6° at 50 GHz and +/-8° at 70 GHz with flexure, as well as VSWR of 1.3:1 at 50 GHz and 1.4:1 at 70 GHz. The 50 GHz assemblies are terminated with 2.4mm connectors, while the 70 GHz assemblies utilize 1.85mm connectors. The braided, stainless steel armoring surrounding the coax provides a rugged yet flexible cable with a flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles.

PASTERNACK

