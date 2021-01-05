CEVA and DARPA Establish Partnership for Technology Innovation

CEVA, Inc., the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, announced an open licensing agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate technology innovation for DARPA programs. The partnership, as part of the DARPA Toolbox initiative, establishes an access framework under which DARPA organizations can access all of CEVA’s commercially available IPs, tools and support to expedite their programs.

“Our partnership with DARPA extends the reach of our advanced DSPs, AI Processors and wireless IPs to the DARPA research programs and its ecosystem,” said Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. “Our comprehensive and low power platforms for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, computer vision, sound and motion sensing will help to accelerate innovation within DARPA, enabling its researchers to leverage our best-in-class technologies along with our guidance and support.”

DARPA Toolbox is a new, agency-wide effort aimed at providing open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programs. Through DARPA Toolbox, successful proposers will receive greater access to commercial vendors’ technologies and tools via pre-negotiated, low-cost, non-production access frameworks and simplified legal terms. For commercial vendors, DARPA Toolbox will provide an opportunity to leverage the agency’s forward-looking research and a chance to develop new revenue streams based on programmatic achievements developed with their technologies.

“Partnering with technology innovators like CEVA through our DARPA Toolbox initiative serves to streamline access for our organizations to cutting-edge technologies”, said Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA leading DARPA Toolbox. “CEVA’s portfolio of processors, platform IP and software offer a compelling proposition to our researchers engaging in a range of projects requiring wireless communications or context-aware computing.”

CEVA, along with Arm and Verific are first wave of technology companies to sign commercial partnership agreements under DARPA Toolbox. As licensees of CEVA IP, DARPA researchers stand to benefit by having access to CEVA’s processors, tools and support for technical areas that intersect with CEVA’s wireless connectivity and smart sensing portfolio. Key technologies offered by CEVA under the initiative include DSPs and software for 5G baseband processing, short range connectivity, sensor fusion, computer vision, sound processing and Artificial Intelligence. For more information on CEVA’s products, visit www.ceva-dsp.com

