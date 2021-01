Infinite Electronics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of NavePoint

Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands, has announced today its acquisition of NavePoint, a leading online provider of high-quality networking equipment and services.

Founded in 2008, NavePoint is recognized for its robust online offering of networking products, customer support, and fast shipping capabilities. Located in Libertyville, Illinois, NavePoint employs approximately 25 team members.

NavePoint products and talented team members add to Infinite’s existing networking equipment capabilities and services and share a common customer value proposition of satisfying the product and technical support needs of customers requiring urgent and reliable service. Under Infinite’s leadership and management support, NavePoint will continue to operate as an independent brand within the overall Infinite family of brands. The company’s president, Evan Schoenberg, will join the Infinite leadership team and will continue to lead NavePoint’s day-to-day operations. “We are excited for this merger as it will enable NavePoint to grow and expand our product portfolio and our reach to more customers, while also improving our current service to existing customers,” said Schoenberg.

“We are very excited to welcome NavePoint and the team to Infinite Electronics and our portfolio of high-performing brands. The addition of NavePoint is a nice compliment to our existing networking product offering and provides a unique opportunity to expand our technical reach to data center customers, corporate office buildings and other industries. NavePoint products expand Infinite’s current portfolio in high-quality racks and cabinets, rack shelving, accessories and more. As we integrate the brand and the team we see great opportunities ahead while we remain focused on delivering outstanding service and support to the customers we collectively serve,” said Penny Cotner, president and CEO of Infinite Electronics.

