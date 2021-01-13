NEW TIMES TALKS WEBINAR: RF in Space: 5 Steps to Find the Best Interconnect Supplier

Space is arguably the most challenging technical environment for physical hardware to survive and function. Establishing a reliable RF interconnect for communications is critical, and only the best suppliers can meet the unique challenges of its harsh environment and long-term deployment requirements.

Historically, finding and qualifying an RF interconnect supplier for Space applications was a lengthy and costly process. Today, some suppliers offer standard qualifications and documentation for basic products in an effort to simplify this process. But in Space, nothing is standard – or easy. Custom designs, special testing and qualifications, and new product development can take a lot of time and money if you choose the wrong RF partners.

In the upcoming Times Talks webinar, Maria Calia, Times’ Senior Program Manager and Space expert will outline five steps you should take to ensure the best outcomes from your RF supplier. With many years of experience, Maria help you avoid costly mistakes. Learn to identify red flags and find the best partner for your RF interconnect solutions in Space.

