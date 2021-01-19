AR Appoints John Kim as CEO and Promotes Leaders in Sales, Accounting and Technical Programs

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation announced four promotions to further strengthen the Company’s executive team: John Kim to Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Miller to Vice President Sales, Dan Williamson to Vice President Accounting, and Max Chahbazian to Vice President Technical Programs. Each of these leaders brings decades of functional and industry experience in support of the Company’s growth strategy.

“John, Jerry, Dan and Max all bring a wealth of experience to their news roles,” says Donald “Shep” Shepherd, Chairman of AR. “Each of them has an impressive track record which will play an influential part in helping AR expand our potential and provide an even better customer experience.”

“I am extremely pleased to assume this role and announce these promotions during an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said John Kim, CEO at AR. “Over the past few years, AR has made tremendous strides in advancing new products and solutions, raising the bar in operations and strengthening our customer relationships. All of us at AR look forward to delivering on our promises and setting an even higher standard for the organization.”

John Kim joined AR in 2016 as Vice President of Corporate Operations. In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer with responsibilities for AR RF/Microwave, AR Modular RF, AR Europe and SunAR RF Motion. Prior to his tenure at AR, Mr. Kim held a variety of leadership positions at AeroVironment, Inc., Ryder, Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, and Cessna Aircraft.

Jerry Miller has served in various roles with increasing responsibilities since joining AR in 2017 as Regional Sales Manager. Mr. Miller previously served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Applications at ANADIGICS. He has extensive experience in RF and microwave sales, marketing and product management.

Dan Williamson joined AR in 2018 as an Accounting Manager. Prior to joining AR, Mr. Williamson held a variety of accounting leadership roles at URBN, Brookfield Global Relocation Services, GMAC Mortgage and Weyerhaeuser.

Max Chahbazian has over 30 years of experience in the RF and microwave industry. He joined AR in 2018 as Director Technical Programs. Prior to joining AR, Mr. Chahbazian held technical leadership roles at PRANA R&D and GERAC-Thales.

For over 50 years, AR has played a significant role in the success of the aerospace, military, automotive, medical, commercial, and telecom industries. The RF/Microwave Instrumentation division of AR provides Total RF Test Solutions by offering customers RF test instrumentation, RF test systems, EMC test software, and chambers. In addition to the complete array of product solutions, AR brings world-class customer service and application support; from calibration and regular maintenance to troubleshooting and repairs, you can depend on AR’s service and support teams.

