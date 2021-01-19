Digital Attenuator

Design and sales support is now available for the API Weinschel 4205A series of digital attenuators. Ideal for ATE systems in the 0.3 to 6000 MHz frequency range, the 4205A-95.5 offers 95.75 dB of attenuation in 0.25 dB steps. It can be controlled using parallel (TTL compatible) I2C, SPI, UART, or USB interfaces. MMIC technology offers repeatable performance for uninterrupted RF when changing attenuation values. With extremely fast attenuation switching and very fine attenuation step resolution, it is ideal for ATE systems simulating RF fading for 2G/3G/4G LTE and 5G in MIMO, WiMAX, and WiFi system designs.

