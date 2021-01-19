Filtronic Wins UK Defense Contract Worth Over £1 million

Filtronic plc, the designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms, mission-critical communications and defence applications markets, has announced a significant contract win from a new major UK defense customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over £1 million.

The contract is for the design and supply of field units over a 12-month period with final product delivery expected to commence in the second half of 2021. Filtronic will develop and validate a prototype solution which will then transition into low volume manufacturing.

This new contract affirms Filtronic’s capability to provide full turnkey RF communication solutions for a range of customers, including critical defense programs. Filtronic offers a complete service – from initial design concept, through prototype to manufacturing the final product in its UK manufacturing facility – all with a single point of contact.

“We are delighted to have secured this significant new order, which underlines the customer’s confidence in our ability to deliver this type of challenging and complex programme,” said Richard Gibbs, CEO of Filtronic. “With our deep understanding of RF communication and our in-house design and manufacturing facility, it is pleasing to start the calendar year with a contract win for both a new product and new customer. Filtronic is well positioned to win further UK defense contracts.”

