Bi-Directional SSPA Supports CW/FM and QAM Signals

Model TTRM2005D is a dual, bi-directional amplifier that supports 2X2 MIMO radio applications. It is a solid-state power amplifier (SSPA) that operates at a frequency of 2200 to 2500 MHz. It is designed for military and commercial use and supports a variety of signal types, from simple CW/FM signals to complex, highly modulated carriers such as 64 and 256QAM. The technical features for each channel on this dual bi-directional amplifier include a transmit signal gain of 25 dB, a receive signal gain of 12 dB, a receive signal noise figure of 2.5 dB, and -20W BPSK power x2 (40W of total RF power). Supply voltage is an ultra-wide 12 to 30 VDC. It uses the latest LDMOS transistor technology. As a result, it’s capable of achieving either highly linear power with low distortion, or performing at peak power with extremely high efficiencies. Its operational features include manual or automatic transmit (TX)/receive (RX) switching, temperature monitor output, over-temperature protection, and amplifier status output. It measures 3.4 x 2.6 x 0.65” and weighs just 5 ounces, making it the smallest standardized amplifier of its kind.

