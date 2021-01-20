  1. Home
  2. Cover
  3. Products
  4. Broadband Conicals
Cover Products
0

Broadband Conicals

Broadband Conicals
2
0

A new broadband microwave RF conical inductor series, the C070, is available in Surface Mount (C070SM) and Flying Lead (C070FL) configurations to enhance utility for the electronic design community. It was designed for use in communication applications for bias Ts, broadband chip manufacturing, communication platforms, high frequency, microwave circuitry, RF test setups, test & measurement, test gear, test instrumentation, and transmission amplifiers.

GOWANDA ELECTRONICS

(2)

print

No related posts.

tags:
mpdigest

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video