Broadband Conicals

A new broadband microwave RF conical inductor series, the C070, is available in Surface Mount (C070SM) and Flying Lead (C070FL) configurations to enhance utility for the electronic design community. It was designed for use in communication applications for bias Ts, broadband chip manufacturing, communication platforms, high frequency, microwave circuitry, RF test setups, test & measurement, test gear, test instrumentation, and transmission amplifiers.

GOWANDA ELECTRONICS

(2)

print