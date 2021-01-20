Coaxial Noise Source for Advanced mmWave Development/Test

Two new specialized millimeterWave noise generation solutions have been added to the NC3000 Series, extending this range of coaxial calibrated noise sources to 110 GHz. Noise sources in these high frequency millimeter bands enable product design, testing, and validation of automotive radar, 802.11ad high-speed Wi-Fi, and ultra-low latency wireless backhaul connections, ensuring that next-generation wireless systems achieve proper operation at their highest level of performance.

