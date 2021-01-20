A line of color-coded adapters was designed to work with coaxial connectors operating across frequency ranges as wide as DC to 110 GHz. The adapters mate different combinations of male (plugs) and female (jacks) coaxial connectors for measurement setups that require regular interconnections between a device under test (DUT) and the test equipment. They are color-coded according to an easy to follow color scheme developed by the IEEE.

