Model DRH110 is a millimeterWave waveguide horn antenna with broad bandwidth of 14 to 110 GHz. Ideal for short-range wideband wireless links and radar systems, the 50 ohm antenna features low VSWR of 2.10:1 across the full frequency range, with power handling capability of 4W for CW signals and 8W for pulsed signals. It is fitted with a single 1.0mm female coaxial connector capable of passing the full bandwidth.

