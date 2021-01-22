The popular 10-26 insert arrangement for the Cinch Mil/Aero Circular MD801 series is now available. MD801 is a lightweight, ultraminiature connector commonly used in aerospace, military, and many other types of harsh environment industrial markets such as unmanned aerial vehicles, military vehicle comms, satellite communication systems, military radios, and military display systems. The 10-26 insert arrangement is one of the most commonly used in the industry, due to its small form factor and high-density capabilities, and is now available in both plug and socket configurations. The size 10 shell offers a variety of finish options, including electroless nickel and stainless steel. The 26 contacts (size 23AWG) allow for numerous high-density signal options in a small size shell. The MD801 plugs and receptacles are designed to perform both electrically and mechanically as per MIL-DTL-38999, but in a much smaller and lightweight connector.

