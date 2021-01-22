High Power Fixed Attenuator

Model series 352-363-XXX, a line of 50 ohm fixed attenuators, are rated 500W average power with 1.45:1 maximum VSWR. Operating frequency range is DC to 8.5 GHz, attenuation values are 10, 20, 30, and 40 dB, operating temperature range is -55 to +125ºC, and the RF connectors are N male input, N female output. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

(3)