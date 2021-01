The MB.502.5G504850 power amplifier (PA), incorporating GaN on SiC technology, is biased class AB and has 48 dB of gain, works in CW or Pulsed mode, covers from 500 MHz to 2.5 GHz, and is available in 100W and 200W options. This amplifier can be used in narrowband and multi-octave bandwidth applications.

