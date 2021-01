Model LM-10M40G-15DBM-4W-AGAL is a limiter passive that has been designed for minimal insertion loss and operates over the 10 MHz to 40.0 GHz frequency range. This model can handle an input power of 5W CW (20 MHz to 12 GHz), 20W (18 GHz) with 1 µs PW, 1% duty cycle. It features removable SMA female connectors for surface mount applications.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(1)