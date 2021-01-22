New Family of Complete Front End Transmit/Receive Modules

The industry’s first fully integrated T/R Front-End Module (FEM) family capable of delivering up to 10W of saturated RF transmit power in a small, 7x5mm land grid array (LGA) package. Using the company’s patented heterogeneous packaging techniques, this new FEM product family delivers the power density, reliability, and reduced size needed for next-generation X-band radar and surveillance platforms. The flagship product, QPF5010, can generate 10W of power, which is three times greater than the closest competitive solution, while operating between 8 to 12 GHz (X-band) and delivers an industry-best Power Added Efficiency (PAE) of 30 to 40%. It achieves this by using best-in-class GaN and GaAs solutions for the four functional blocks, including the T/R switch, power amplifier, low noise amplifier, and limiter. The company also offers pin-compatible 5W (QPF5005) and 2W (QPF5002) solutions as part of the product family.

