Ultra-Broadband Absorptive PIN Diode Switch

The SW8A004 SP8T 100 MHz to 20 GHz ultra-broadband PIN diode switch features low insertion loss, low VSWR, high isolation, and fast switching speed. Input ports are terminated in 50 ohms when switched in the isolation (off) state. All RF ports incorporate DC blocks. An on-board TTL-compatible driver provides convenient logic control. The switch operates from +5V DC and a negative DC supply ranging from -12 to -20V. The compact design incorporates field replaceable SMA female connectors which can be removed for drop-in microstrip or stripline applications used in communications, radar, and EW systems, as well as test equipment and simulators. Two 0.096” through holes are provided for convenient chassis mounting. Additional frequency ranges, configurations, and features are available upon request, as are hermetic seal, MIL, and hi-rel screening.

AMPLICAL

(2)

print