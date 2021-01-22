Vishay’s newly extended EP1 Wet-Tantalum Capacitor supplies the industry’s highest capacitance per voltage rating for this device type. The company developed this upgraded capacitor to meet the needs of military and avionics applications with new ratings in the B and C case codes. Optimized for pulse power and energy hold-up applications in laser guidance, radar, and avionics/space systems, the EP1 is housed in an all-tantalum, hermetically sealed case for increased reliability. It is available with radial through-hole or surface-mount terminations in the A, B, and C case codes, each with a stud-mount option, for increased design flexibility.

