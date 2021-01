A new broadband microwave RF conical inductor series—C070—available in Surface Mount (C070SM) and Flying Lead (C070FL) configurations to enhance utility for the electronic design community. The performance range includes inductance from 0.165 to 1.050 µH, DCR ohms from 0.08 to 1.50, and current rating mA DC from 150 to 625. Operating temperature range is -55 to +125°.

