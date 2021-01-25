Digital Attenuator

Model PDVAN-8018-60-8-OPT25DBM is an 8-bit digitally programmable attenuator that operates over the frequency range of 8.0 to 18.0 GHz. This model offers low loss of 3.6 dB typically and an attenuation range of 60 dB. It was designed to handle input power levels up to +25 dBm CW under operating conditions and signal levels up to +30 dBm CW without damage.The unit is supplied with SMA female connectors in a housing that measures 2.0 x 1.8 x 0.5”.

