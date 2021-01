Model C10364, a 50 dB dual directional coupler, covers the frequency range from 700 to 6000 MHz. It is designed Mismatch Tolerant®, capable of operation, at rated power—500W CW—into a severe load mismatch condition. Measuring just 2.15 x 2 x 1.36”, it operates with less than 0.2 dB of insertion loss and better than 15 dB of directivity.

WERLATONE

(2)