A new 5 GHz, dual-polarized Omni antenna features an integrated radio case that fits most popular Cambium and Ubiquiti radios. It covers 5.1 to 5.9 GHz with 13 dBi of gain and horizontal/vertical polarization. It features 360° coverage with no null zones, 2×2 MIMO, and an easy to install mounting bracket.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

