Design and sales support is available for a range of front-end filters incorporating variable gain equalizers, such as the Sangshin EQ42R1747S75A, which is a 1747.5 MHz filter with 75 MHz pass band (Band 3 Uplink), which integrates a variable gain equalizer. The equalizer is set via a variable resistor and enables a 1 dB gain variation at the passband low end with negligible effect on the upper end.

