Waveguide-to-Coax Adapters

The company’s line of euro-style flange, waveguide-to-coax adapters has been expanded to include waveguide sizes that range from WR-22 to WR-430, European IEC standard flanges (including UBR square cover, UDR and PDR types), right-angle and end-launch coaxial connector options and N-type, SMA, 2.92mm, and 2.4mm connector choices. These new units transform waveguide transmission lines into 50 ohm coaxial lines, allowing power to be transmitted in either direction with each adapter covering the full frequency range of its waveguide band.

PASTERNACK

