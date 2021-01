The ARF1010Q4 is a 22 to 30 GHz linear amplifier designed for high data rate applications. With 28 dB of linear gain and 36 dBm OIP3 at POUT = 20 dBm, this linear amplifier is well suited for demanding, high-order modulation schemes such as millimeterWave 5G. It is housed in a 4x4mm QFN package.

