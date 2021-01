Model PE2-19-6G18G-1R6-16-12-SFF is a low noise amplifier that operates between 6.0 to 18.0 GHz. It provides 19 dB of small signal gain while maintaining a low noise figure of only 2 dB. The P1dB output power of 15 dBm enables it to function as a LO driver for balanced, I/Q, or image reject mixers.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(3)