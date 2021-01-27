Qualcomm and Alps Alpine Advance Lane-Level Vehicle Positioning in GNSS Challenged Environments for Enhanced Driver Safety & Convenience with New Camera-Based Positioning Technology, “ViewPose”

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. today announced the companies’ efforts to deliver a new camera-based sensing and positioningsystem, ViewPose, to support absolute lane-level vehicle positioning in virtually allenvironments. In creating this new system, Alps Alpine is leveraging multiple solutions fromQualcomm Technologies, including the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive 5G platform, which supports Multi Frequency Global Navigation Satellite System (MF-GNSS), and a 3rdGeneration Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platform for the processing and stitching of multiple camera images. With the unique combination of a Snapdragon 5G Platform and 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform with integrated heterogenous computing capabilities, as well as Qualcomm® Vision Enhanced Precise Positioning (VEPP)software, Alps Alpine developed ViewPose to provide highly accurate position and attitude in virtually all environments at an update rate as high as the camera frame rate. Even under extended periods of limited GNSS reception, such as in tunnels and covered parking garages,Qualcomm VEPP is able to maintain accurate vehicle pose.

Additionally, ViewPose will serve as one of the first camera-sensing systems to feature the Qualcomm VEPP software from Qualcomm Technologies.

By leveraging MF-GNSS information provided by the Snapdragon Automotive 5G platforms, ViewPose provides a cost-effective solution to lane-level accuracy for applications including electric front, rear- and side-view mirrors, called “eMirror,” with blind spot warning features, high-definition map crowdsourcing, lane-level navigation for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications, and wherever accurate lane-level absolute positioning in challenging environments is required.

“Alternate solutions, such as using Lidar map scan, achieve highly accurate positioning and attitude in most environments, however these approaches are costly and limited only to areas where Lidar point cloud maps are available,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “ Working with Alps Alpine, we will provide a globally accurate lane-level positioning solution for challenging environments by leveraging already available sensor information in the car for a fraction of the cost of substitute technologies.”

“We are pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the benefits of accurate lane-level positioning in virtually all environments, to mainstream vehicle platforms,” said Alps Alpine Hideo Izumi, Vice President Device Business and Engineering. “Through our adoption of Snapdragon Automotive 5G Modem technology with MF-GNSS support and Qualcomm VEPP software integration into the Snapdragon camera-based sensor platform, we are enabling a range of applications improving safety and increasing convenience for end-users.”

ViewPose is currently in development targeting OEM deployment starting 2024.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous “First 1” and “Number 1” products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital type keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

In January 2019, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses to embark on a new era as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Serving a diverse range of markets encompassing an automotive industry currently undergoing major transformation, the mobile and consumer electronics domains, through to energy, healthcare and industry markets, Alps Alpine will combine and build on core device technology established over many years in three areas – human-machine interfaces, SENSORING™ and connectivity – along with system design and software development capabilities to innovate value that brings comfort to and enriches the lives of people everywhere. For more information: www.alpsalpine.com.

