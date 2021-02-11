Interlligent launches comprehensive 90-hour training course in RF & microwave engineering

New from Interlligent UK’s training division is RF & Microwave Engineering 101, a live online course aimed at equipping electronic engineering graduates with all the necessary knowledge and skills to work as RF and microwave engineers.

The 90-hour training programme starts on 16 March 2021, and will be spread over 20 weeks. It will cover topics that include: impedance matching; s-parameters; basic RF components; filters; receiver and transmitter architectures; noise budget; non-linearity; PLL synthesisers; antennas and link budget. Particular emphasis will be given to practical RF and microwave measurement and test setups. The live Zoom sessions will include both theoretical presentations and practical demonstrations, with the opportunity for students to interact with the lecturer for questions and discussions. The highly-respected course lecturer is Oren Hagai, CEO of Interlligent RF & Microwave Solutions and Interlligent UK Ltd., who has more than 20 years’ experience of training students in RF, microwave and mmWave technology and RF digitalisation.

Attendees will receive electronic copies of all training material and presentations, along with homework assignments and their worked solutions. An optional online final exam will enable attendees to add a final grade to their course certificates.

Further details are on the Interlligent UK website at https://www.interlligent.co.uk/rf-microwave-mm-wave-training/rf-microwave-engineering-live-online/

