Sierra Nevada Awards Triad RF Contract for Amplified Radios Used in Army’s Lakota Helicopters

Triad is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract from Sierra Nevada Corporation to provide turnkey amplified radio systems for use on the U.S. Army’s and National Guard’s latest fleet of Lakota helicopters.

The integrated radio solution is a component of the U.S. Army/National Guard (ARNG) Mission Equipment Package (MEP) program. This MEP enables multi-role helicopter missions and operations that range from homeland security and medical evacuation to drug interdiction, support, and logistics. These versatile, high-powered radio kits are providing the next-level position/location/navigation voice, data, and video communication capabilities needed to improve efficacy of tactical maneuvers and increase soldier safety.

