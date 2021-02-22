A new line of bi-directional amplifiers is used to transmit high quality signals while amplifying Rx signals with advanced LNA to produce the highest possible data rates. Four new models have been added to the existing line, making a total of six different models now available. This portfolio consists of a comprehensive offering covering popular VHF/UHF, L-, S-, C-, and broadband RF frequency bands that range from 0.225 to 5.875 MHz. These rugged, mil-grade designs are in compact, environmentally-sealed, SMA-connectorized packages and feature either quick-connect or D-SUB connectors for DC and control functions. The designs in this line offer sensitive receiver performance with 2.5 dB noise figures. Some also incorporate highly efficient GaN semiconductor technology. Transmit (Tx) output Psat levels range from 8 to 20W that boost performance of data links and transmitters. These models feature manual or auto-sensing transmit/receive (T/R) control with fast switching times of 1-2 usec.

PASTERNACK

