Four-Way Power Divider

Model 7010400 is a new 4-way power divider offering high performance over the ultra-broadband frequency range of 1.0 to 40.0 GHz in a compact package. The company has used its proprietary design technology to produce a wide assortment of matched-line directional dividers (MLDD) with ultra-high performance features. This new power divider offers the widest frequency coverage in a single package and provides superior performance from L- through Ka-band. Targeting emerging wireless ultra-broadband designs, including 5G, as well as many test and measurement applications for electronic warfare (EW) systems and complex switch-matrix applications. The device can also be manufactured to meet rigid military specifications. It covers the frequency range from 1.0 to 40.0 GHz with >11 dB isolation and +/-1.5 dB amplitude tracking. The 4-way divider exhibits insertion loss of <6.5 dB and maximum VSWR is 1.8. Phase tracking is +/-22°. It comes with standard 2.4mm female coaxial connectors with optional 2.92mm “K” female connectors.

KRYTAR, INC.

