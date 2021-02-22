High Power GaN HEMTs

Two new ruggedized GaN power HEMTs (High Electron Mobility Transistors) have been added to the 650V high power family of products based on GaN Systems technology. The two new HEMTs, TDG650E30B and TDG650E15B, deliver lower current performance of 30 and 15A, respectively, while the original 650V introduced last year, the TDG650E60 delivers 60A. These 650V GaN HEMTs are the highest voltage GaN power devices available on the market for demanding high-reliability military, avionics, and space applications. They are an ideal fit for applications like power supply, motor control, and half bridge topologies. They come with a bottom-side cooled configuration and feature ultra-low FOM Island Technology® die, low inductance GaNPX® packaging, and very high frequency switching of >100 MHz.

