  1. Home
  2. Military
  3. Products
  4. High Power GaN HEMTs
Military Products
0

High Power GaN HEMTs

High Power GaN HEMTs
3
0

Two new ruggedized GaN power HEMTs (High Electron Mobility Transistors) have been added to the 650V high power family of products based on GaN Systems technology. The two new HEMTs, TDG650E30B and TDG650E15B, deliver lower current performance of 30 and 15A, respectively, while the original 650V introduced last year, the TDG650E60 delivers 60A. These 650V GaN HEMTs are the highest voltage GaN power devices available on the market for demanding high-reliability military, avionics, and space applications. They are an ideal fit for applications like power supply, motor control, and half bridge topologies. They come with a bottom-side cooled configuration and feature ultra-low FOM Island Technology® die, low inductance GaNPX® packaging, and very high frequency switching of >100 MHz.

TELEDYNE e2v HIREL

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules
  2. New 10 GHz Gain Blocks for X-band
  3. New 25 GHz Frequency Doubler
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
May-2020-Mil04

High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules

mpdigest 0
June2020-Mil01

New 10 GHz Gain Blocks for X-band

mpdigest 0
Dec-2020-Mil05

New 25 GHz Frequency Doubler

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2021 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video