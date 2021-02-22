A new line of positive slope equalizers exhibits a fixed attenuation response that increases linearly over broadband frequencies. These equalizers are ideal in compensating for gain variation and optimizing performance in systems where excessive losses may occur at the low end of the frequency band. This broadband performance makes them ideal for a variety of applications involved in aerospace and defense, MILCOM and SATCOM, wireless infrastructure, and test and measurement. The series is made up of 18 models that cover octave and broadband frequencies from 500 MHz to 40 GHz. These 50 ohm designs are specified with fixed equalizing values that range from 2 to 8 dB, feature low insertion loss levels of 1 to 3 dB, and have high CW input power handling up to +30 dBm (1W).

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

