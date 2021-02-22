Qorvo® Fellow Awarded Prestigious 2021 Outstanding Young Engineer Honors from the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S)

Qorvo®, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that Dr. Michael Roberg, a Qorvo Fellow, has received this year’s prestigious Outstanding Young Engineer Award from the Institute of Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S). This award recognizes an outstanding young MTT-S member who has distinguished himself/herself through a sequence of achievements which may be technical (within the MTT-S field of interest), may constitute exemplary service to the MTT-S, or may be a combination of both.

Doug Bostrom, vice president of Engineering, Infrastructure and Defense Products, said, “We are proud of Dr. Roberg’s accomplishments and important contributions to Qorvo in advancing our RF leadership and innovation. Dr. Roberg is a valued member of the Qorvo technical community and an inspiration to his colleagues, including the newest generation of engineers to join the Qorvo team.”

2021 MTT-S Young Engineer Award Recipient Dr. Roberg said, “I am honored to be recognized with IEEE’s MTT-S award. I’m also grateful to those who provided the educational, engineering support and life opportunities which are foundational to my ongoing work and the continued advancement of RF technologies.”

