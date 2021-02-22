Raltron Honors Future Electronics with 2020 Worldwide Distributor of the Year Award

Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and antenna products, is proud to announce Future Electronics as the 2020 recipient of the Raltron Worldwide Distributor of the Year Award. Future Electronics supports Raltron’s entire product line including crystals, oscillators, VCXO, TCXO, OCXO, VCO, LTCC filters, antennas, and RF cable assemblies. During a challenging year, Future Electonics exceeded 44% growth in FY 2020.

“All of us at Raltron would like to acknowledge the hard work and perseverance of the Future Electonics product marketing teams. Their resilience and determiniation working with Raltron manufacturers representatives, area managers and support staff has been impressive. Future Electronics has expanded our customer base and grown our business in what was a down year for many companies.”

“Raltron’s extensive frequency components and antenna product offerings have proven to be ideal solutions for our customers’ applications. Future and Raltron have built a strong partnership, resulting in the rapid development of new business across new and existing customers,” said Craig Sydell, Director Product Marketing at Future Corp Montreal. “We are delighted to receive this distinction from Raltron and look forward to continued mutual success.”

