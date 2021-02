This new DC to 26.5 GHz pickoff tee has 15 dB of pickoff loss. The units provide extremely broadband signal monitoring in a very small package (0.54 x 0.39 x 0.32”). Other/custom pickoff losses are available. Units are offered in standard frequency ranges from DC to 18 GHz, DC to 26 GHz, and DC to 40 GHz.

RLC ELECTRONICS

