This new 3.5 GHz parabolic antenna line consists of two new models that outperform flat panel or similar size antennas in terms of lower side-lobe levels and gain. They reduce interference in backhaul PTP link or on client-side in a PTMP link. The 1’ antennas deliver 20 dBi of gain and the 2’ antennas provide 23 dBi of gain.

