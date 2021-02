Ideal for EMC Test applications, Model C2630 is a robust, 40 dB dual directional coupler that covers the full 0.01 to 1000 MHz band. Rated at 100W CW, the unit operates with less than 0.6 dB of insertion loss and better than 20 dB directivity across the band. It is also designed Mismatch Tolerant® and will operate continuously, at rated power, into a full mismatch condition. A variety of connector options are available.

