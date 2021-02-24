Quarter Watt Power Amplifiers

The GRF5508 and GRF5510 are two of ten new ¼W linear power amplifiers being released as part of the company’s expansion into the cellular market. These new InGaP HBT amplifiers were designed specifically for 5G/4G wireless infrastructure applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes of -40 to +85ºC. Spanning frequency ranges of 800 to 900 MHz and 880 to 960 MHz, respectively, the amplifiers are tuned to operate within the n5, n8, n18, n20, and n26 5G NR bands.

