Model ZX73-123+ is a voltage variable attenuator with continuously adjustable attenuation of 0 to 20 dB from 6 to 12 GHz. It runs on a single control voltage with low current consumption, drawing only 40mA at 0.85V for a 20 dB attenuation setting. It is designed for operating temperatures from -55 to +85°C.

