Qorvo® Technology Enables Perseverance Rover’s Safe Descent to Mars

Qorvo®, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, is proud to have been an integral part of the Mars Perseverance 2020 Mission that successfully landed an unmanned rover on Mars on February 18, 2021. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) officials confirmed that Qorvo products were integrated into the Mars Perseverance’s critical descent stage landing radar. This mission-critical radar guides the rocket-powered ‘backpack’ that helped the Perseverance Rover land safely on the surface of Mars.

James Klein, president of the Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) business, said, “The Qorvo team is proud to support this historic scientific mission. Mars Perseverance proves that the products we design, manufacture and test can perform flawlessly, even under the harshest environmental conditions. I am excited to see how Qorvo continues to play an innovative role engineering highly reliable space and defense products to the products we use every day in smart homes and connected cars.”

Qorvo has played an important role in space exploration, supplying radar components for the Mars Curiosity rover landing system (launched in 2011). Qorvo components were also used in communication systems that enabled the New Horizons deep space probe (launched in 2006) to beam pictures and data of Pluto back to Earth, and the Cassini-Huygens space probe (launched in 1997) to map Saturn and its rings and moons.

For additional information on Qorvo’s space heritage and capabilities click here.

(1)