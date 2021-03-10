Richardson RFPD Announces New Fractus Antennas Kick-Start Service

Richardson RFPD, Inc., an Arrow Electronics company, announced today a new service with Fractus Antennas.

The Fractus Antennas for Richardson RFPD Kick-Start Service offers a customized antenna design recommendation to accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects.

The Kick-Start service includes a Fractus Antennas Virtual Antenna™ product selection to meet device and application specifications, recommended antenna location information to achieve maximum performance, additional antenna integration tips, and set-up analysis for matching network topology, reflection coefficient and estimated efficiency.

The Kick-Start service is free of charge and includes 24-hour service. Additional terms and conditions apply.

