Mini-Circuits Expands EU Presence, Opens Netherlands Office at Novio Tech Campus

Mini-Circuits, a global leader in the design, manufacture and direct sale of RF/microwave components and systems, has established a new office in Nijmegen to expand its corporate service and support presence for European customers. The new office will also serve as a hub for the company’s business development efforts in the global RF energy market. The office will be co-located at the Novio Tech Campus with over 60 companies in the high-tech, life sciences and health industries. Oost NL, the regional development agency for East-Netherlands, supported Mini-Circuits in establishing its office in Nijmegen.

The new office will be managed by Global Market Manager for Power Amplifiers and RF Energy, Mark Murphy. “Mini-Circuits is very pleased to expand our European sales and marketing operations into the Netherlands,” Murphy commented. “The NTC gives us an ideal base camp to stage our entry into the RF energy market and for future growth as we extend additional resources to support our customers in Europe.”

Murphy, a 25-year RF/microwave industry veteran, joined Mini-Circuits in 2019 to lead the marketing strategy for Mini-Circuits’ power amplifier product line and expand business into the industrial high-power RF market. Mini-Circuits currently offers over 60 RF power amplifier models off the shelf from 3W to 100W, already supporting a wide range of applications. Murphy will work closely with the company’s power amplifier design team to align product development roadmaps with emerging market needs and expand the portfolio up to 1 kW with coverage up to 8 GHz.

Mini-Circuits’ Netherlands office is one of Mini-Circuits’ 14 corporate locations, across nine countries, and the company’s second location in the European region. This expansion follows a series of recent investments, including a new corporate sales office in Yokohama, Japan and a design facility in Lincoln, R.I.dedicated to expanding Mini-Circuits’ portfolio of RF power amplifiers.

Mini-Circuits President Ted Heil commented, “We are confident that together with our UK Sales Office, Mark and the Nijmegen office will enhance Mini-Circuits’ coverage and support to our customers across Europe. We believe the NovioTech Campus offers exciting potential for new partnerships with innovative peers on campus and throughout the region.”

The Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen has become a hot spot for innovation in the high-tech, life sciences and health sectors, and is currently home to research facilities for many leaders in the RF/microwave and semiconductor industries. Rikus Wolbers, director of Novio Tech Campus, commented, “Nijmegen, and especially the campus, has a vast and strong network of RF companies. Mini-Circuits is a great addition to this network. Their settlement on Novio Tech Campus will benefit both larger companies, such as Ampleon, and smaller ones, like pinkRF and Odyssey.

East Netherlands and the Nijmegen region are an ideal location for high-tech companies like Mini-Circuits. Ben van den Broek, advisor Tech at Oost NL is pleased with the addition of Mini-Circuits to the regional business community. “We were able to help Mini-Circuits with several administrative tasks in order to setup their entity in the Netherlands,” said van den Broek. “The company fits very well in the RF-ecosyteem in Nijmegen and the semicon-industry. It’s a positive impact for our region, and we were glad to assist in their settlement.” Mini-Circuits plans to employ five team members at the Nijmegen office over the long term.

