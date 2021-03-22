Compact I/Q GaAs Mixer Product Family

A new family of compact Quadrature IF mixers, or I/W mixers, addresses the needs of wideband and high frequency applications such as phased array radar, satellite communications, and electronic warfare (EW). These four new I/Q mixer products, QPX0001, QPX0002, QPX0003D (die), and QPX0004D (die) help to extend and strengthen the company’s existing mixer portfolio by delivering industry-leading broadband performance while covering an impressive operating operating frequency range from 2.5 up to 40 GHz. They offer excellent image rejection (>20 dB) and are a much smaller alternative to higher cost hybrid I/Q mixers and single sideband upconverter assemblies.

