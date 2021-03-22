Digital Power Meter

These digital in-line power meters allow accurate, instantaneous, and simultaneous local and/or remote monitoring and alarm capability. With a 40 dB dynamic range, they provide measurement of forward and reverse power, load VSWR, as well as internal and external temperature. Model WPM11072 covers the full 80 to 1000 MHz band and is rated at 2000W CW. Supplied with either N-F or 7/16-F input and output connectors, the WPM11072 operates with optimal accuracy and is ideal for a variety of military and commercial applications.

WERLATONE

