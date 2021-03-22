The QPA2309, the industry’s highest-power GaN MMIC power amplifier (PA), delivers up to 100 watts of saturated power in a small, 7x7mm QFN package. The PA is internally matched and requires no additional external RF components, enabling designers and system integrators to maximize design by reducing size and weight while offering better performance. The integrated Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package design enables customers to manufacture at a lower cost compared to die or bolt-down flange package alternatives.

QORVO, INC.

(0)

print