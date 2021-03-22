Hi-Q.Low ESR Capacitors

Now available, traditional NP0, Hi-Q 0505 (0.055 x 0.055”) capacitors for wireless broadcasting equipment, mobile base stations, GPS, MRI, and radar applications are offered in magnetic or non-magnetic 100% RoHS tin or tin/lead terminations. They are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements for MIL-PRF-55681 and MIL-PRF-123. The company provides technical information and support, allowing engineers to determine the correct capacitor for their requirements. Unique part information such as Scattering Matrices (S2P) charts, options (case size, terminations, mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, impedance), as well as part & series datasheets can be found on the company website.

PASSIVE PLUS, INC.

