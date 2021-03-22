  1. Home
  2. Military
  3. Products
  4. Hi-Q.Low ESR Capacitors
Military Products
0

Hi-Q.Low ESR Capacitors

Hi-Q.Low ESR Capacitors
0
0

Now available, traditional NP0, Hi-Q 0505 (0.055 x 0.055”) capacitors for wireless broadcasting equipment, mobile base stations, GPS, MRI, and radar applications are offered in magnetic or non-magnetic 100% RoHS tin or tin/lead terminations. They are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements for MIL-PRF-55681 and MIL-PRF-123. The company provides technical information and support, allowing engineers to determine the correct capacitor for their requirements. Unique part information such as Scattering Matrices (S2P) charts, options (case size, terminations, mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, impedance), as well as part & series datasheets can be found on the company website.

PASSIVE PLUS, INC.

(0)

print

Related posts:

  1. Broadband Resistors
  2. Broadband Resistor
  3. Thin Film Resistor Arrays
  4. Thin Film Resistor Products
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Feb2020-Mil-02

Broadband Resistors

mpdigest 0
MarchMil-2020-07

Broadband Resistor

mpdigest 0
April-2020-Mil-02

Thin Film Resistor Arrays

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2021 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video