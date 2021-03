Model ZLSS-K24G+ is a compact lowpass filter based on suspended substrate stripline technology. It has typical insertion loss of 1.5 dB and low VSWR of typically 2.0:1 across its full passband of DC to 24 GHz. Capable of handling as much as 2W input power, the 50 ohm lowpass filter is well suited for 5G transmitters and receivers as well as test applications.

